Palm oil futures fall as demand from top buyers India, China drop

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday due to a drop in overseas demand for the tropical oil from top buyers such as India and China.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.4% at 3,662 ringgit ($775.85) a metric ton.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Persistently weak demand from China and lower imports by India is keeping trade subdued, said a New Delhi-based trader.

Edible oil imports by India, the world’s biggest buyer of cooking oils, fell 19% in September from August as refiners curtailed purchases by 26% after inventories jumped to a record.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Association expects a 5% increase in the country’s output of the commodity this year and sees stocks at around 3.2 million metric tons by the year-end.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, but kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analysts said.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a support of 3,686 ringgit per metric ton and fall to the Sept. 21 low of 3,637 ringgit, as its consolidation above the support of 3,686 ringgit is ending.

Oil prices inched up in early trade on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight amid concern about a looming slump in global economic growth. O/R

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Sept

1230 US International Trade Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sonia Cheema)