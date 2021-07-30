Palm oil heads for sixth straight weekly gain

Malaysian palm oil prices edged up on Friday, and are on track to post a sixth consecutive weekly rise, although a weaker soyoil capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.05% at 4,429 ringgit ($1,047.54) a tonne during early trade.

Palm is up more than 3.5% this week supported by stronger soyoil prices and concerns about production.

On Friday, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.45%. Meanwhile, soybean oil prices BOcv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.23%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices fell on Friday but were on track to post solid gains for the week with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations dampen the impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases worldwide.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q2

0600 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q2

0600 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY July

0900 EU HICP Flash YY July

0900 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY July

0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim QQ, YY Q2

0900 EU Unemployment Rate June

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM June

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final July

Source: (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)