Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China

Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China

in Freight News 04/03/2022

Palm oil imports by world’s biggest buyers India and China are expected to be flat this year as red-hot prices deter demand, industry officials said at a webinar on Thursday.

India’s palm oil imports in the 2021/22 oil year are forecast at 7.63 million tonnes, compared to 8.89 million tonnes in 2020/21, Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association said.

China’s palm oil imports in 2022 are expected at 6.7 million tonnes, compared to 6.63 million tonnes in the year before, said Desmond Ng, chief representative for the Malaysian Palm Oil Council in China.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software