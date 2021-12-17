Palm oil jumps over 1% as rivals rise; heads for weekly drop

Malaysian palm oil futures ended four sessions of losses to jump 1.4% on Friday, as it tracked costlier rivals, but is set to record its biggest weekly loss in six months as weaker exports in December weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 60 ringgit to 4,460 ringgit ($1,059.63) by the midday break.

The jump was likely due to costlier rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.8% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 jumped 2.9%. Soyoil prices BOc2 on the Chicago Board of Trade, however, fell 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The contract is, however, set to plunge 7.1% for the week due to weaker-than-expected exports during the first half of December. This would be the biggest weekly loss since June 11.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may gain more into a range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,625 ringgit per tonne as suggested by its wave pattern, Reuters technicals analyst said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich)