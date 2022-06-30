Palm Oil Prices to Decline Further

Fitch Ratings expects higher global vegetable oil output to drive a decline in crude palm oil (CPO) prices to below USD1,000/tonne (t) in 2H22, after averaging at around USD1,500/t in 1H22.

CPO prices dropped by over USD300/t since early June following a policy shift in Indonesia to encourage exports by reducing export levies. We expect continued output growth in Indonesia to exert further pressure on prices.

A reinstatement of export curbs by Indonesia to ensure adequate domestic supply and lower supply of substitute sunflower seed oil from Ukraine are key upside risks for CPO prices.

Source: Fitch Ratings