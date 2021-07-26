Palm oil slips as rival soyoil falls

Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Monday, as rival soyoil fell on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) with soybean futures dropping to a two-week low.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.4% to 4,254 ringgit ($1,007.58) a tonne during early trade.

The contract fell due to “weakness in CBOT soyoil”, Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, told Reuters.

U.S. soybean futures fell 1% to hit a two-week low on Monday as updated weather models called for more favourable weather in the coming weeks, easing concerns over crops.

Its soybean oil contract BOc2 was down 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,274 ringgit per tonne and rise to 4,344 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a lower resistance at 4,260 ringgit, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)