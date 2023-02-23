Palm rises on higher rival oils, CBOT correction caps gain

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength in U.S. soyoil prices amid concerns over crop losses in drought-hit Argentina, but their reversal during Asia hours capped palm oil’s gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery ended the afternoon trade at 4,148 ringgit ($934.44) per tonne, up 0.17%. The contract rose as much as 2.08% earlier in the day, hitting its highest since Jan. 4, before erasing some of its gains.

Palm was supported by Argentina output concerns, a rally in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil futures overnight and a bullish momentum in Dalian palm olein futures, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

A severe drought is reducing yields in Argentina, a major soybean and corn producer, as well as the world’s biggest exporter of soy products, including soyoil and soymeal.

CBOT soyoil prices BOc2posted a 1.94% gain overnight, but dropped 0.81% during Asia’s afternoon trade. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYv1ended with a thin loss of 0.04%while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 0.66%.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retrace into a range of 4,039-4,083 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 4,196 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

