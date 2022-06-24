Palm set for biggest weekly drop since mid-March on output woes

Malaysian palm oil futures slumped more than 3% on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly drop since mid-March, as they tracked a plunge in prices of rival soy oil and were weighed down by a rising production outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 143 ringgit, or 3.01%, to 4,601 ringgit ($1,044.73) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, it is down 15.6% so far and is eyeing a third straight weekly decline.

“Losses in soybean oil and strong production from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association emerging at the high end of expectations triggered a sell-off on the futures this morning,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics. He also expects June 1-25 exports to decline.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Thursday estimated that production during June 1-20 likely rose 15.9% from the month before, traders said.

Officials from some G7 countries, including Germany and Britain, will push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates to combat soaring food prices when leaders from the group of wealthy nations meet on Sunday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 4.5%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 extended losses after a 5.3% overnight decline, on concerns that a slowing global economy could limit demand

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 4,588 ringgit, as it could have completed a bounce or its first leg, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)