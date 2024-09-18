Palm slips as India hikes import tax on edible oils

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session onTuesday, when the market reopened after a holiday, weighed down by India’s decision to raise its import tax on edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 40 ringgit, or 1.06%, lower at 3,735 ringgit ($878.00) a metric ton.

The contract shrunk 2.2% last week.

Malaysian palm oil futures slipped due to India hiking itsimport duty, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

India, the biggest importer of edible oils, imposed a 20% basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil from Sept. 14.

The move will effectively increase the total import duty on the three oils to 27.5% from 5.5% as they are subject to India’s Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge.

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, after rising more than $1 in the previous session, as traders assessed concerns over U.S. production in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine and also the prospect of lower U.S. crude stockpiles

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.92%.China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was closed for a holiday.

Palm oil prices track rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR=, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 1.02%against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysia maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, per a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sumana Nandy and Sonia Cheema)