Panama Achieves The General Secretariat Of The International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Panama obtained today the necessary votes for the General Secretariat of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the period 2024-2027 through the candidacy of Naval Architect Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco.

The President of the Republic Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, who on behalf of Panama formalized through a note, the candidacy of the country under the slogan: “Taking the initiative for a united and better future” said that, as a maritime country, it is an honor that Arsenio Dominguez has been elected as the new Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“It is a historic day that fills us with great pride,” said the president.

Dominguez Velasco, the first Panamanian and Latin American candidate for this position, has more than 25 years of professional experience in the international maritime world, in addition to his contributions as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Panama to the IMO and Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Marine Environment (MEPC).

The architect Arsenio Dominguez is currently Director of the Marine Environment Protection Division of the IMO, after serving as director of the Administrative Division and head of Cabinet and of the Organization, for which he has the trajectory and experience that is required to the position achieved in London.

The IMO, which has 175 member states and three associates, is the world authority in charge of establishing standards for safety, protection and environmental behavior that must be observed in international maritime transport and Panama has been a member since December 31, 1958.

Panama competed in this election for the General Secretariat of the IMO against countries such as Turkey, Dominica, Kenya, Finland and China. According to Panamanian Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney, the triumph is the product of the team management of the Panamanian embassy in the United Kingdom, the embassy and Permanent Representative of Panama to the IMO, the candidacy team of the Directorate of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry and the Panama Maritime Authority.

Source: The Republic of Panama