Panama Announces Market Consultation For The Renovation, Development, Administration And Operation Of The Only Shipyard In The Whole Pacific Region

The Minister of Maritime Affairs, Arch. Noriel Araúz announced that he seeks to meet companies or corporations, joint ventures or associations that have a potential interest in applying to the Market Consultation for the Renovation, Development, Administration and Operation of the Balboa Shipyard, so that they are included in the statement of objections, this being the only facility in the entire Pacific region that has a dry dock with the capacity to serve Panamax vessels; for this reason, it is considered a very important asset for the auxiliary maritime industry as well as for the ship repair sector.

This consultation to the Market, said Minister Araúz, is a figure found in Article 40 of Executive Decree No. 40 of April 10, 2018, which regulates Law 22, governing Public Procurement, which indicates the following:

“The bidding entities, before the contractor selection procedure, may carry out consultations or meetings with suppliers, through public and open calls through emails, invitation notes, publications in printed media or other mechanisms that they deem appropriate, in order to obtain information about the prices, associated costs, characteristics of the goods, services or works required, time for preparing the proposals or any other information required for the preparation of the statement of objections”.

The scope of this project is based on obtaining information about the Business Model for the shipyard’s facilities and being able to contemplate the current aspects of the market, once these important data are available, they will be evaluated by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) for its incorporation in the statement of objections, for this reason we want all interested companies, both national and foreign, to participate.

Among the details of the consultation, the following stand out:

• Technical opinions regarding the development of current and future operations (breakdown of activities in 20 years).

• Services that can be provided at the shipyard facilities.

For more information about this Consultation, we have enabled a link on the institution’s website

The shipyard facilities have three dry docks, dock No. 1 is a replica of the first two sets of locks, having the capacity to receive Panamax vessels with a dimension of 318 meters in length and 39 meters in width, with a maximum draught of 7.9 meters.

The other two docks have served to repair smaller vessels such as tuna boats, fuel barges, tugs and other vessels that provide auxiliary maritime services, having the following dimensions:

Dock 2: 130 meters long by 30.5 wide with a draught of 6.4 meters. Dock 3: 70 meters long by 17 meters wide with a maximum draught of 4.3 meters. Additional facilities include an administrative building, a pump room, 6 work hangars and storage.

“The National Government, through the AMP, will be watching over the best interests of the State for the use of its resources, in order to generate employment and in turn provide our clients with a service of quality, with specialized labor, all of this with total transparency and responsibility ”,concluded Minister Araúz.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority