PANAMA appoints a New Chief Technical Inspector & Executive Director for their Segumar Miami, Florida Office, USA

Frank H. Marmol a Naval Engineer with more than 30 years’ experience in classification societies, statutory certification and services processes has been appointed the new Chief Technical Inspector & Executive Director of the representative office of the Panama Maritime Authority in Miami, Florida.

Eng. Marmol until recently was the Principal Surveyor of InterMaritime Group. This new appointment will place Eng. Marmol at the helm of the SEGUMAR office in Miami for the next five years.

His predecessor, Eng. Napoleon Smith, has just completed his assignment as the person in charge of the Florida office since June 2017; previously he was in charge of the New York Office, before moving to Miami.

Segumar Miami, Florida Office

The Department of Maritime Safety, known as Segumar, is the Technical Office of the Panamanian Registry; created in 1977 and was originally located in New York, where it dealt with all technical issues for nearly 3 decades, until the late eighties when it was transferred to the Panama Maritime Authority Headquarters in Panama City, Republic of Panama.

Currently, Panama Maritime Authority maintains the SEGUMAR main office in Panama, and has also representative offices located in the main important maritime cities of the world: Miami & Houston (USA); London (UK); Dubai (UAE); Seoul & Busan (Korea); Piraeus (Greece); Shanghai (China); Mumbai (India); Singapore; Tokyo & Imabari (Japan); Istanbul (Turkey) and Manila (Philippines).These offices combined, can offer services to shipowners 24/7.

Segumar Offices provide technical support and certification for ships and seafarers related to international maritime conventions and forthcoming regulations for the industry. These include annual safety inspection (ASI), additional surveys for correction of ship deficiencies inspected by PSC or Flag State Administrations, casualty investigations, publications, communications and requirements under Panamanian flag, national and international regulations, issuance and endorsement of certificates and technical enquiries amongst other services.

Each Segumar Regional Office is fully independent and can provide the full technical service to Panamanian ships and managers under the supervision of the head office located in Panama.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority