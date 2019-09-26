Panama at Dubai Maritime Week

Panama’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority Noriel Arauz participated in the United Arab Emirates Maritime Week (UAE), organized by The Dubai Maritime City (DMCA) Authority. The Maritime Week focused on the latest innovations that facilitate, revitalize and support the world’s maritime sector. Dubai was recently named one of the world’s 2019 best marine capitals and included in the five major cities in the International Transport Center Development Index.

The forum is being sponsored by SS Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Executive Council.

The benefits to the environment, that will bring the implementation of Annex VI of the International Convention to Prevent Contamination by Buffer (Marpol), and the implementation of IMO 2020 were the themes of Panama Minister Noriel Arauz’ intervention.

“It is therefore important to improve air quality and to protect our environment by limiting the emissions of sulphur oxides from the tanks. As the world’s first Ship Registry and a responsible maritime administration, we are committed to reducing contamination and providing the future generations with a purer ecosystem. And we are preparing for the implementation of this important IMO recommendation on January 1, 2020,” said Noriel Arauz.

The United Arab Emirates Maritime Week (UAE) included this year, special events such as ‘Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa’; ‘Seatrade Offshore Marine and Workboats Middle East’ ‘Seatrade ShipTech Middle East’ “Marine Insurance Conference”; and Dubai Maritime Law Conference.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority