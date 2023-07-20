Panama bunker sales declined by 6% in June

Changes in Panama bunker fuel sales from May to June:

• Total sales down 23,000 mt to 383,000 mt

• VLSFO sales up 8,000 mt to 275,000 mt

• HSFO sales down 34,000 mt to 67,000 mt

• LSMGO sales down 2,000 mt to 31,000 mt

• 0.50% MGO sales up 4,000 mt to 10,000 mt

The number of ships bunkering in Panama’s ports decreased by 18 from May to 558 in June, after falling by the same amount from April to May. The average stem size was roughly 690 mt in June, down from 710 mt in May, according to preliminary figures from the Panama Maritime Authority.

VLSFO sales rose by 3% on the month, while LSMGO sales were down by 5%.

HSFO sales dropped 34% in June to hit their lowest level this year. One barge was added to operations in Panama, bringing the total to barge count 32 in June.

Meanwhile, total bunker sales for the first six months of the year were 4% lower compared to the same period last year. HSFO sales made up 20% of the total sales in Panama, while VLSFO continued to be the most sought-after product with 70%.

Securing VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates were possible in the first half of June in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Availability of all grades were tight in the later half of the month, as demand increased.

Source: Engine