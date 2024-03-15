Panama Canal Announces Increase in Daily Slots at Panamax Locks

In response to the present and projected level of Gatun Lake, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced Today through Advisory to Shipping No. No. A-08-2024; a new adjustment to accommodate the growing demand for transits, by increasing the number of daily slots available in the Panamax Locks.

Two additional slots will be offered through auction for transit dates beginning March 18, and an additional slot will become available for transit dates beginning March 25.

These measures allow the majority of vessels that want to transit the Canal to have a better chance of obtaining a reservation.

Panama Canal specialists are closely monitoring the current water situation, and the measures announced today, published in the Advisory to Shipping, will remain in effect until conditions warrant changes, which will be announced in a timely manner.

Panama and the Panama Canal continue to offer unsurpassed advantages to the world’s maritime commerce due to our strategic geographic location. We are aware of our responsibilities as the logistics hub of the Americas. The Panama Canal will continue to uphold its role, not merely as a path between seas but as a bridge to a sustainable future, navigating through change with steadfast resolve.

The Panama Canal is dedicated to enhancing efficiency and responsiveness to the evolving needs of the maritime industry. The introduction of additional slots reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the Panama Canal’s status as a premier global trade route.

Source: Panama Canal Authority (ACP)