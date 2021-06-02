Panama Canal Protects Marine Life

From August 1 to November 30, 2020, the Panama Canal will encourage the protection of whales, dolphins, and other large aquatic animals as they begin their seasonal migration, crossing paths with vessels heading to the Canal. In accordance with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) annual recommendations, ships traveling to and from the Canal via the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean during this period must stay within designated navigation areas known as Traffic Separation Schemes (TSS), which decrease the overlap between vessels entering or exiting the Canal and migrating whales. Vessels traveling through these areas on the Pacific side of the Canal should also proceed at a speed of no more than 10 knots, a practice known as Vessel Speed Reduction (VSR).

Source: The Panama Canal