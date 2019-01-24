Panama Canal to tighten draft restriction to 48 feet as of Feb 27

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced Wednesday that the maximum draft restriction for vessels transiting the Neopanamax Locks will be lowered to 48 feet, or 14.63 meters, as of February 27, due to the low projected level of the Gatun Lake in the coming weeks.

The new restriction of 48 feet will decrease the maximum allowed draft in the Gatun Lake by 1 foot, or 0.31 meter, from the last restriction of 49 feet, or 14.94 meters, which was announced January 7 and is set to come into effect February 11. Before the restrictions set to come into effect February 11, the maximum draft restriction for Gatun Lake was 50 feet, or 15.24 meters, implemented June 26, 2018.

Vessels with drafts exceeding 48 feet may be allowed transit after February 27, depending on the water level of Gatun Lake at the time, according to the announcement. If water levels are too low, a vessel with a draft of more than 48 feet will have to offload or trim cargo to continue its voyage through the canal.

When fully laden, a Suezmax vessel cannot transit the canal at a 48-foot draft, as such tankers usually require a 50-foot draft for a full 1-million-barrel cargo of 43 API crude. Clean Medium Range and Long Range 1 tankers, along with all LNG vessel classes, can transit fully laden at the restricted 48-foot draft.

The ACP stated that further draft adjustments would be announced in 12-inch or 30.5-centimeter decrements, with four weeks’ advance notice.

The Neopanamax locks are designed at capacity to allow vessels with a draft of 50 feet, or 15.2 meters, to transit. The maximum draft restrictions are based off the deepest point of the Gatun Lake in Tropical Fresh Water at a density of 0.9954 at 29.4 degrees Celsius, or 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Source: Platts