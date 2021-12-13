Panama Elected in the IMO Assembly at the highest category

Panama was one of the most voted countries in the General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) based in London, thanks to which it will be part of the Category A, the highest level of the Council of this Organization that governs the world shipping.

The IMO is made up of 175 countries and is the body that oversees transit and maritime transport throughout the world. Its Assembly consists of three levels of participation. Only 10 countries participate in Category A, which are elected by the Assembly based on their importance and are considered the greatest maritime powers in the world.

Specialized media have cataloged the choice of Panama in category A as a great recognition, due to the considerable contributions that our country has made to the development of this sector and for having the largest fleet in the world.

The Panamanian representation in this Assembly was led by the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Arch. Noriel Arauz, who also signed several bilateral Maritime agreements, among which the MoU between Panama and the United Arab Emirates stands out.

For Minister Arauz, “this achievement is the result of a great diplomatic effort, as well as the daily work of thousands of Panamanians who, from the private and public sectors, magnify and honor the name of our country, which is fortunately recognized at the international level “.

“This is an achievement of Panamanian seafarers, workers and executives of maritime companies in our country and all the officials who in Panama and in 54 consulates, 4 registry offices and 14 international offices, support the more than 318 thousand seafarers that are found in the 8,600 ships that sail the seas of the world with our flag”, stated Minister Arauz.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority