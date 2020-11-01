Panama Exceeds 11 Thousand Movements Relating To Crew Changes

The logistics deployment carried out by the Republic of Panama, through the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) which includes various government institutions, shipping companies and shipping agencies, acting in a synchronized manner with the mission of providing a response to seafarers and to the crew who need to return home, has been praised worldwide, being a subject of reference by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

From March 19, 2020 to October 28, a total of 11,050 movements relating to crew change was reached, broken down into: 7,323 (repatriations and disembarkations) and the embarkation of 3,727 seafarers from various nationalities, including Panamanians, from different types of vessels that arrived in our jurisdictional waters and ports, both by sea and by air, which has been a valuable and rewarding experience.

Let us remember that since October 12, the Republic of Panama, through the Tocumen International Airport, the country’s main air terminal and connection center in Latin America, resumed its operations for its international commercial flights, after seven months of the industry paralysis, as a result of the pandemic. This reactivation has contributed to normalizing and facilitating the replacement of crews on ships that are in our jurisdictional waters.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) will continue to provide assistance to seafarers who require it, in terms of embarkation, disembarkation and repatriations, as stated in Letter No. ADM-DGGM-1159-2020 dated 25 of September 2020, addressed to the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Kitack Lim.

It expresses support to IMO Circular Letter No. 4204 / add 30, that is a Joint Declaration in which all Governments are urged to recognize seafarers as essential workers and adopt swift and effective measures for the removal of obstacles for crew changes to address the humanitarian crisis facing the shipping industry, ensure maritime safety and facilitate economic recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority