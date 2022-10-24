Panama Is Looking For New Opportunities For Commercial Expansion In The African Continent

The Republic of Panama as a member of Category A, the highest level of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that governs world maritime transport, is one of the ten countries with the greatest interests in the provision of international maritime services, by virtue of this and favored by its strategic geographical position as well as the constant development of its maritime, logistics and port sectors, it explores new opportunities for commercial expansion in the African Continent, which include technical collaboration and mutual assistance, through strategic alliances with other Maritimes Administrations, for the benefit of Panamanian seafarers.

As evidence of the above, within the framework of the IMO World Maritime Day Parallel Event, held from October 12 to 13, 2022, in Durban, South Africa, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and the Panama Maritime Safety Authority South Africa (SAMSA), signed an Interinstitutional Agreement concerning the Mutual Recognition of Training and Certification in accordance with Rule I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended, (STCW Convention’ 78, amended).

For Panama, the Director of the DGGM, Captain Juan Maltez, and for SAMSA, its Interim Executive Director, Zamachonco Chonco, signed. The Ambassador and Consul of Panama in Pretoria, H.E. Jorge Ricardo Silen Santacoloma.

This is a clear and concrete manifestation of the commitment of each of the Administrations, to continue strengthening ties, promoting collaboration and guiding future efforts, to work on improving the training of the levels of competence and the certification processes of seafarers, seeking to guarantee the safety of human life and property at sea, maritime protection and the protection of the marine environment. On the other hand, the Agreement will facilitate the embarking or contracting of Panamanian seafarers, promoting national labor, so that they can work on board the vessels of the South African Registry.

In addition, a high-level meeting was held with the President of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) South Africa, Captain Salvatore Sarno; the Director of Operations of MSC South Africa, Captain Ian Rosario as well as the Manager of MSC South Africa, Rosario Sarno and among the topics addressed stand out, logistics, seafarers, expressing on the part of the company, the interest that its Maritime Training Centers (CFM), may be authorized by the Republic of Panama, which would offer the Panama Ship Registry new business segments, to the benefit of Panamanian seafarers.

