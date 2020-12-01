Panama Joins The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

The Panama Ship Registry has joined the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) becoming part of the world’s largest group of maritime companies fighting for a better and corruption-free business environment.

“We are committed to supporting MACN in its vision of fair trade and a free-corruption maritime industry,” said Rafael Cigarruista, director of the Ship Registry.

“It is of utmost importance for the Ship Registry to contribute developing best practices within our organization and helping eradicate this scourge of modern society, we have our 53 Consulates and 13 International Offices round the world supporting the initiative and our diligence,” he said.

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) was established in 2011 by a small group of maritime companies committed to eliminating all forms of maritime corruption. It has grown into a pre-eminent assembly of more than 130 companies globally decided to raise awareness and mitigate the root causes of corruption in the maritime industry.

Cecilia Müller Torbrand, MACN Executive Director, commented on the importance of the Panama Ship Registry joining the Network “Registries play a vital role in both regulating the industry and supporting seafarers who are confronted with illicit demands. We are excited to have Mr Cigarruista and his global team onboard, and we look forward to their strong support in fighting corruption in the maritime industry.”

“Panama Ship Registry is well aware of the challenges faced and we are ready to implement the Anti-Corruption Principles drawn by the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network as well as contributing to collective actions and sustainable changes of the operating environment,” added the Ship Registry director, Rafael Cigarruista.

Source: Panama Ship Registry