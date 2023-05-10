Panama maintains its place in the “White List” due to the effective compliance of the STCW´78

The Republic of Panama remains in the well-known «White List», as per the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Circular MSC.1 / Circ.1163 / Rev.13 of October 18th on 2019, detailing the Parts of the STCW 78 as amended, according to confirmation received from the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), after probing full and total effectiveness to the relevant provisions of the Convention.

To accomplish the aforementioned task, an exhaustive evaluation process was carried out, by an international evaluator, who carried out a verification of the implementation and fulfilment of the Agreement by part of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and all the information required by the rule 1/7, in addition to the independent international evaluation report, referring to the IMO Secretariat General. This is a tangible sample that the AMP, through the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM), continues to demonstrate compliance with the provisions of the International Convention, which gives us solidity and recognition that the personnel working on board ships have competence to perform their duties.

We are working on strengthening the training and qualification processes of seafarers, with a view to offering the maritime industry officers and competent and competitive staff. Also complies with the information required by the IMO regarding the Convention STCW´78, as amended.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority