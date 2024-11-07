Panama Maritime Authority Issues Statement On PMA Seaman’s Book

In response to recent reports regarding a Seaman’s Book allegedly found with a Lebanese national naval officer, the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) clarifies the following:

The individual mentioned holds a Seaman’s Book issued by the Republic of Panama, with an endorsement—meaning official recognition of the title—which was requested at our international offices in 2022. At that time, the individual was not listed by the United Nations (UN) as a terrorist, and all relevant documents were fully compliant with regulations.

The PMA considers this an isolated case and stands ready to implement any necessary measures to enhance the services offered to the international maritime community.

It is important to highlight that Panama is included on the IMO’s White List, recognizing member states that fully and effectively enforce the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW 78, amended).

This Convention establishes global standards for seafarer qualifications, which the PMA upholds. Mariners who seek a Panamanian Seaman’s Book must complete designated training programs and courses, meeting the requirements of the General Directorate of Seafarers, which is certified under ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Standards). This certification guarantees transparent and verifiable processes that meet quality standards.

Every crew member aboard an internationally navigating commercial vessel registered under the Panamanian flag must carry a Seaman’s Book. This document enables both Panamanian and foreign seafarers and officers to work on Panamanian-flagged vessels.

Applications for seafarer certification are rigorously supported by technical, educational, and professional documentation for the intended position aboard. These applications are carefully evaluated against PMA’s established criteria under current seafarer certification resolutions. Security measures include a QR Code, allowing immediate verification of each document’s authenticity.

The PMA strongly condemns all criminal and illicit activities that endanger human life. We remain committed to upholding international agreements to which Panama is a signatory, taking necessary action against those who pose a threat to stability, peace, and security, and to the integrity of the Panama Ship Registry and the seafarers who work aboard Panamanian vessels.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority