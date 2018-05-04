Panama Maritime Authority Recognises Prevention at Sea’s Oil Record Book Software

Prevention at Sea Ltd has recently been authorized by the Panama Maritime Authority as a recognized manufacturer and distributor of the Panamanian Oil Record Book in electronic format as well as the electronic version of other official Books in general.

The merchant marine circular MMC-193 has been re-issued by the Panama Maritime Authority with the aim to notify the Industry that the Oil Record Book software as well as other official log books produced by the company are now accepted on board Panamanian vessels.

Since 2014, Prevention at Sea has been very active in software development in the maritime sector by winning multiple awards for innovation, especially with its Lloyd’s Register approved ε-ORB software, designed to be used for the preparation and printing of the traditional Oil Record Book.

This piece of software is already in compliance with the IMO guidelines published in the last PPR5 for electronic record books (February 2018) and will replace the traditional paper Oil Record Book whenever MARPOL is amended to allow the use of paperless electronic record systems.

Prevention at Sea’s ε-ORB is the official Liberian Registry ε-ORB software and also holds approval from the top registries, with the recent addition of Panama to this list. The printout of the software is officially accepted for review by major safety agencies worldwide such as the USCG and AMSA.

“We are proud to have won so many awards and Flag registry approvals in such a short space of time,” said Petros Achtypis, CEO of Prevention at Sea.

“Each Flag registry approval and recognition from the Industry strengthens the fact that our system has proved its worth by saving ship operators and managers time and money as it is easy to use and helps eliminate oil record book errors and the risk of PSC fines, making the whole system transparent, credible and traceable,” he added.

Prevention at Sea will be exhibiting at Posidonia Exhibition this June on Stand 3221 (Hall 3) with live demonstrations of the ε-ORB software so visitors can experience how it will work on board. An announcement on the launch of new electronic log books will be released soon.

Source: Prevention at Sea