Panama Moves Forward In Its Modernization, Innovation And Digitalization Processes By Issuing More Than 255 Thousand Electronic Certificates For The Seafarers

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has issued 255 thousand 714 electronic certificates since the end of December, 2020, until November 30, 2021, demonstrating the great acceptance of their product by the clients.

These documents include: Transitory Certificates, certificate of course endorsement, proficiency certificates and endorsement of proficiency certificates, which is estimated to generate a yearly saving of approximately USD$ 217, 357.00 for the State. Likewise, some certificates and documents are still issued in the printed format, in security paper if the user requests so.

At the issuance of these certificates and technical documentation for the seafarers in electronic format, all the safety measures required to guarantee their validity are maintained, the administrative processes are streamlined and the process for the seafarers onboard ships of Panamanian flag navigating worldwide are eased by processing their documents online, transparently and expeditiously, thanks to the implementation of Resolution ADM-165-2020 from November 11, 2020, that started ruling at the end of December, 2020.

These documents have a unique tracking number, as well as a quick verification code (QR Code) that allow seafarers and inspectors to speed-up the processes of obtaining and validation of the document, complying with the verification, notification and implantation processes established in Circ. FAL.5/Circ.39. Rev.2.

This is how the PMA moves along in its process of modernization, innovation and digitalization, key elements for the improvement of its operations, and at the same time, contributes with the sustainable maritime transportation for a sustainable planet in this case, by boosting and implementing a paperless culture.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority