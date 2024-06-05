Panama presents its elevated maritime sector at the world’s biggest shipping exhibition, Posidonia 2024

Panama’s prominent role in the maritime and logistics sector, along with its compelling investment opportunities, will be highlighted at Posidonia 2024, the world’s most prestigious maritime exhibition. The event takes place from June 3 to 7 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo Center.

The National Pavilion of Panama, situated in Hall 2.110, was inaugurated last night, following the exhibition opening ceremony, and was attended by Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy Mr. Ioannis Pappas, international organization officials and global maritime leaders. The Panama Pavilion is a joint national effort of the Export and Investment Promotion Authority (PROPANAMA), the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), the Maritime Authority of Panama (AMP) and the Embassy of Panama in Greece, accompanied by over 60 members of Panama’s Maritime Chamber.

The Panamanian delegation aims to highlight Panama’s competitive advantages for investment in the maritime sector, along with the excellent nearshoring, shipping, freight transport, and diverse services that Panama’s maritime and logistics community has to offer.

Η.Ε. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador of Panama in Greece, said: “Our involvement in Posidonia 2024 is a testament to Panama’s enduring commitment to the maritime sector. As the world’s largest Shipping Registry, Panama is proud to support and contribute to the advancement of international shipping. This event not only highlights the impressive achievements of the Greek fleet but also underscores the collaborative spirit that drives the maritime industry forward”.

Mrs. Ilya Espino de Marotta, Panama Canal Deputy Administrator, said: “In Posidonia 2024 we want to showcase how the Panama Canal secures reliability for the future. Everybody has heard about the very dry year we had, the very big drought, but now we are back to 32 transits per day, effective June 1st, hoping to get to 34 in July. We are also showcasing the different initiatives we take in order to be able to maintain shipping activities in an efficient manner. As a big organization we want to impact the maritime industry, so we just finished our greenhouse inventory and we are going to set some targets in order to help the decarbonization of shipping”.

Mr. Lino Arosemena, Ship Repair CEO, Talleres Industriales S.A., commented: “We are a 55-year-old company and we have been at Posidonia for the last 30 years. Greece is a very important country for us, for Talleres as well as for Panama. That is why we have to be here – most of our clients are from this area. This year we have a really big stand, with representatives from all industries. This is good, because it has been a difficult year for Panama, due to the drought. We need to talk to our Greek clients and explain we can get to the levels they expect from us”.

According to Mr. Allan Ritter, Director of International Promotion at PROPANAMA, “PROPANAMA is pleased to support its maritime industry at Posidonia once again. Having so many representatives of all aspects of our thriving maritime ecosystem demonstrates just how valuable Panama is for this industry and is a great showcase for the quality services that you can find on our shores.”

Source: Panama Maritime Authority, PROPANAMA