Panama Recovers 10.4 Million Dollars In Wages Due To The Seafarers By Means Of The PMA

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) informs that from July 1, 2019 until December 27, 2021, they have achieved the historic recovery of USD$ 10,447,142.25 in wages due by the shipowners to the seafarers, navigating onboard ships of Panamanian flag.

From this record amount, USD$ 7,660,455.55 correspond to 2021, representing an increase of 279% regarding the closing of 2020, that was of USD$ 2,021,691.29.

Furthermore, this administration has achieved the process of 797 maritime labor complaints, 56 maritime labor conciliations and through the intervention of the PMA the shipowners, operators and P&I Clubs repatriated 1.386 crewmembers from different nationalities, who were abandoned on ships of Panamanian flag in different parts of the world, allowing their return to their homes, to their families, with the payment of their wages due, guaranteeing compliance with the national and international regulations protecting their labor and social rights.

Breakdown:

• From January 1 until December 27, 2021.

• A payment USD$ 7, 660,455.55 in wages due, by the shipowners to the seafarers.

• Process of 243 labor complaints.

• Process of 19 labor conciliations.

• Due to the intervention of the PMA, the shipowners repatriated 761 crewmembers from ships of Panamanian flag in different parts of the world.

• 2020 Closing.

• Payment USD$ 2, 021,691.29 in wages due by the shipowners to the seafarers.

• Process of 427 labor complaints.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no labor conciliations took place this year.

• The PMA intervened to achieve the repatriation of 539 crewmembers of Panamanian flag, in different parts of the world.

• 2019 Closing.

• Payment of USD$ 764,995.41 in wages due by the shipowners to the seafarers.

• Process of 127 labor complaints.

• Process of 37 labor conciliations.

• The intervention of the PMA helped to achieve the shipowners’ repatriation of 86 crew members of ships bearing the Panamanian flag, in different parts of the world.

This hard endeavor, evidences once more, our commitment with the compliance with national and international conventions, and the national regulations on seafarers labor onboard ships of Panamanian flag, with the application of the set of standards that regulate life conditions, guarantee decent work, such as the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 as amended, ratified by the Republic of Panama on 2009; its regulation in Panama through the Executive Decree No. 86 from 2013 and the Executive Decree No. 160 from March 3, 2021; that are achieving these excellent results.

The General Directorate of Seafarers of the Panama Maritime Authority, looks after the labor rights of the seafarers so they are respected, enforcing the procedures meant to resolve swiftly and efficiently the conflicts and problems that afflict the seafarers, guaranteeing a safe back-up, as a serious and responsible ship registry.

