Panama-registered cargo ship catches fire in S.Korean port

A cargo ship registered in Panama caught fire Monday at a western South Korean port, with no casualty reported yet, Yonhap news agency reported citing the firefighting authorities.

The fire broke out at about 9:39 a.m. local time (0039 GMT) from the 52,422-ton cargo ship.

The ship, identified as “A,” had been anchored at a port in South Korea’s west port city of Incheon, carrying around 2,100 used cars bound for Libya.

All the crew members were evacuated, and no casualty has been reported yet.

Firefighters have been trying to control the blaze for about seven hours, as the cars inside the vessel were parked so closely that the flame spread easily and rapidly.

The car carrier which is 199 meters long and 18 meters high, has only one big gate astern, having little window and gate in other part of the ship, making it hard to put out the fire, the firefighters were quoted as saying.

Source: Xinhua