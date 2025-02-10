Recent News

  

Panama Ship Registration: A Game-Changer for Asian Shipowners

in Shipping Law News 10/02/2025

Asia is a powerhouse in global trade and shipping. For shipowners in this region, Panama offers one of the most versatile and cost-effective solutions for ship registration.

As the world’s largest ship registry, Panama combines ease of registration with robust legal and tax benefits.
Key Advantages of Panama’s Flag

Global Recognition
Over 50% of the world’s fleet is registered under the Panamanian flag, ensuring global acceptance.

Flexible Ownership Structures
Registration is open to individuals and companies of any nationality.

Tax Efficiency
No income or corporate taxes on maritime revenues.

Rapid Processing
Ideal for time-sensitive operations.

Why Asian Shipowners Choose Panama
• Compatibility with Asian Markets. Panama’s legal framework aligns seamlessly with the operational needs of Asian shipowners.
• Reduced Costs. Competitive initial and annual fees compared to other registries.
• 24/7 Support. AGPLAW’s experts are available round-the-clock to assist Asian clients.
Conclusion
As a leader in global ship registrations, AGPLAW simplifies the process for Asian shipowners to leverage Panama’s many advantages.
Source: AGPLAW

