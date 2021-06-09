Panama Ship Registry Grows 3.2m Gt In Time Of Crisis

In spite of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, Panama Ship Registry continues to grow. During the first four months of this year, 104 newly built vessels were registered, representing 3.2M GT, showing that the Panamanian Register remains the flag of preference and most favorable option thanks to the country’s legal security.

The fleet’s performance reached 96.6% compliance at the end of the first period of 2021, according to the results of the Port State inspections in the different supervision regimes established around the world.

The Port State inspections to ships arriving in Panama amounted to 218 inspections, in the first four months of 2021, significantly exceeding those carried out in recent years. This is because of the efficient use of resources, coordination and the commitment of human talent to fulfill their tasks and improve results.

At end of April 2021, the Panama Ship Registry fleet aggregated 8,652 ships with 236.5M GT, according to IHS Markit, an increase of 1.6% in the number of ships and 2.58% in tonnage compared to December 2020.

Customer service and global expansion are important objectives for the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) administration, for which both Segumar’s international technical offices and its head office based in Panama, work 24/7 for the benefit of the Panama Ship Registry’s customers.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority