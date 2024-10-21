Panama Strengthens Strategic Alliances With The Maritime Sector

As a global leader in ship registration and maritime services, Panama continues to build strategic partnerships with member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and global players in the maritime industry.

Luis Roquebert, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), represented Panama at the IMO in London during World Maritime Day. He used the occasion to discuss key issues within the shipping industry and to showcase the services Panama offers in this sector.

Roquebert emphasized Panama’s strong commitment to international regulations promoting decarbonization and outlined Panama’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, in line with the Paris Agreement’s targets.

In meetings with the International Chamber of Shipping, Roquebert explored how Panama is working to drive the adoption of zero-emission technologies and alternative fuels, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable maritime practices.

Discussions with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez centered on the verification of the Member States Audit Scheme and Panama’s upcoming review in October 2025, which will assess the country’s compliance with maritime safety, security, and pollution prevention standards.

Roquebert also met with the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC) to address the situation of fuel-handling companies in Panama. He highlighted the importance of ratifying the International Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea (HNS Convention 2010).

Additionally, conversations with the IOPC focused on strengthening the international legal framework for liability and compensation related to oil spills, while also enhancing environmental protection and ensuring fair compensation in case of accidents.

During his visit to London, Roquebert also gained insights into the UK’s diverse fleet, its capabilities, and its services, courtesy of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Further meetings with Stephen Cotton, Secretary General of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), centered on the protection of Panamanian seafarers, ensuring their rights and promoting safe and dignified working conditions.

Roquebert also visited the Joint Maritime Security Center (JMSC), where he observed how the unit operates, particularly its effective practices in information sharing between governments to address threats within the maritime sector.

Through these engagements with key stakeholders, Panama reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, maritime safety, and compliance with international standards.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority