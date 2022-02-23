Panama supports the IMO/MEPC 77 Meeting

The Permanent Mission of Panama to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) participated in the seventy-seventh Marine Environment Protection Meeting (MEPC 77) held last November, virtually.

During this meeting, discussions centered on issues related to ballast water, air pollution prevention, energy efficiency of ships and reduction of ships’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, two new deliverables were approved:

• The development of a training manual for new Port State personnel.

• The development of guidance in relation to the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) to assist Member States in implementing Code III.

During the recent COP26, Panama, understanding the importance of protecting the environment, signs the Declaration of Zero Emissions in the Maritime Industry by 2050.

Panama is one of the three Carbon Negative nations in the world; consequently, it recognizes and values the impact that new ship constructions have on the reduction of GHGs.

For several years, the Ship Registry has been offering incentives to newly built ships – for further protecting the marine environment. More recently, the registry has created additional incentives for ships that use clean fuels, the ECO-SHIPS. The Eco-Ship registry is growing to the benefit of shipowners and their fleets.

Panama showed its support during MEPC77 for the draft resolution presented by the Marshall Islands in document MEPC 77/7/3, which proposes that the Committee, in recognition of the recent reports of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), recognize that international shipping should achieve zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The Panama Mission supported the revised proposal for the establishment of the International Maritime Research and Development Panel (IMRB) and the IMO Maritime Research Fund (IMRF).

The Permanent Representative of Panama to the IMO said in his intervention: “Our Administration – committed to the initial strategy of adopting policies for the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions from international shipping and taking into consideration that for achieving the objectives set out in the 2050 strategy it would be necessary to have the availability of alternative fuels and the deployment of zero or zero carbon technologies that are not yet available on the market- recognizes the need to develop research and development projects and that is the reason why that our delegation continues to support, in principle, the establishment of this Panel”.

For Panama and its Registry, environmental protection issues are of great importance and they will support, through different forums, the measures to be implemented for the benefit of the international maritime industry.

