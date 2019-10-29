Panama Visits Greek Ship Owners And Promises Modernization Of Ship Registry

A delegation of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) led by Panama’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority Noriel Arauz, visited Greece where it was received by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis. The ministers reviewed the excellent relations between the two countries and discussed issues related to maritime affairs and shipping.

Minister Noriel Arauz, who was accompanied by Panama’s new Ambassador to Athens Ms Julie Limberopoulos and his technical team, met with the Greek Shipowners’ Association, its president Theodore Veniamis and George Angelopoulos, vice president. Greek vessels represent 8% of Panama total fleet and is its third largest customer.

Answering to their requests of getting quicker respond to their queries, Minister Arauz told the Association’s representatives that Panama “was in process of modernizing the Ship Registry by creating a single integrated platform, which will be more efficient and technical.”

“The present ‘Electronic Ship Registration System (ESRS)’ used by Panama Ship Registry will be electronically merged with that of the General Directorate of Public Property Registry of Ships (ownership titles and mortgage registration), to simplify the process of ship registration,” Arauz said. “The new system will include innovations adapted to the existing technology and improvements to the registration process. The integration in a single platform will facilitate the procedure for the user, which is Panama’s goal and make it more available to our customers,” said Panama Minister of Maritime Affairs. “Everything will be accessible on-line. We have also begun an intense training of our technical offices-Segumar- and we hope you will soon see the results.”

Panama’s delegation was also received by some of its largest Greek customers: Ms Angeliki Frangou, CEO of Navios and Capt Panagiotis Tsakos, CEO of the Tsakos Group.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority