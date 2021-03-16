Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and Change in Composition of its Board of Directors

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (“Pangaea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

4th Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $7.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. of $6.2 million, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period of 2019.

Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.14, as compared to $0.10 for the same period of 2019.

Pangaea’s TCE rates decreased 4% to $14,640 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a premium over the market average of approximately 42%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $13.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Net transportation and service revenue was $16.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $18.7 million in the comparable period.

2020 Highlights

Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. of $11.4 million, as compared to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019,

Non-GAAP adjusted Net Income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. of $14.0 million, as compared to $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Earnings per share of $0.26 as compared to $0.27 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, as compared to $0.43 for the year ended December 31, 2019

Cash flow from operations of $20.8 million, compared to $44.5 million for the prior year.

Pangaea’s TCE rates decreased 12% to $12,433 from $14,199 in 2019 while the market average for the year of 2020 was approximately $8,020 per day, a premium over the market of approximately 55%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $41.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, Pangaea had $48.4 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents.

The Company acquired an additional one-third equity interest in its partially-owned consolidated subsidiary Nordic Bulk Holding Company Ltd., which owns six modern 1-A ice-class panamax bulk vessels, increasing its equity interest to 66.7%.

Ed Coll, Pangaea’s Chief Executive Officer, commented;

“Against a challenging backdrop, we remained extremely active and continued to operate profitably with full year net income of $11.4 million and EPS of $0.26. In addition to keeping the Company’s base business moving, we worked hard on strategic opportunities: expanding our terminal services business, renewing our fleet, and solidifying our position in our ice class niche by increasing our ownership in our six ice-class 1A panamax vessels from 33% to 67%. Further, we solidified our balance sheet by refinancing upcoming balloons on our six ice-class 1A panamax vessels, and our newbuilding ice class vessel program is continuing to progress with the first vessel launched in early February. I am especially proud of our entire team this year, both on shore and on our vessels. Their performance to keep the company moving forward, against the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic is remarkable and their efforts to work as a team to adjust to rigorous safety standards and still perform with best in class results, is sincerely appreciated.”

Mr. Coll added, “Collectively we are encouraged by the steps we’ve taken to expand our platform in ways that add value for our customers and, in turn, to enhance shareholder value. As we look ahead, the coming year appears to be bright for dry bulk shipping and for us. We hope as the COVID-19 threat is mitigated the world economy will quickly recover, increasing demand for dry bulk capacity. Simultaneously, we continue to see restraint in newbuilding orders which should have a long term positive impact on the dry bulk industry. The first quarter of 2021 rates have been a welcome surprise to many, and perhaps an indication for the year ahead.”

Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020

Total revenue was $112.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $130.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The total number of shipping days performed decreased by 7% to 4,867, compared to 5,240 days during the fourth quarter of 2019 predominantly due to the decrease in voyage days.

The average TCE rate achieved was $14,640 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to an average of $15,172 per day for the same period in 2019. The achieved premium over the average market increased to $4,314 per day or 42% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue was $382.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $412.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $7.6 million or $0.17 per common share compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.26 per common share for the previous year. Adjusted net income was $14.0 million for 2020 compared to $18.2 million for 2019.

The average TCE rate achieved was $12,433 per day for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an average of $14,199 per day for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”), a measure of dry bulk market performance, averaged 1,085 for 2020, down from an average of 1,329 for 2019. The Company’s average TCE rates decreased 12.2% in 2020 over the average for 2019, however they exceeded the published market rates by an average of 45% over the two year period.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $48.4 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $53.1 million on December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had working capital of $2.2 million and $37.1 million, respectively. The significant reduction in working capital is the result of balloon payments on the Bulk Nordic Odin Ltd., Bulk Nordic Olympic Ltd., Bulk Nordic Oshima Ltd., and Bulk Nordic Oasis Ltd. Loan Agreements that are due and payable in October 2021. However, on March 8, 2021, the Company obtained a commitment letter from its lenders for a new six year $53 million senior secured term loan facility. The proceeds from the new senior secured loan will be used to refinance in full the balloon amounts on the Bulk Nordic Odin Ltd., Bulk Nordic Olympic Ltd., Bulk Nordic Oshima Ltd. and Bulk Nordic Oasis Ltd. Loan Agreements which is expected to be completed within March of 2021.

For the twelve months end December 31, 2020, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $20.8 million, compared to $44.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net cash used in investing activities was $6.9 million and $46.6 million, respectively. These changes reflect the Company’s purchase of an additional one-third equity interest in its partially-owned consolidated subsidiary Nordic Bulk Holding Company Ltd. and sales of three vessels.

Net cash used in financing activities was $18.6 million for 2020, which consists of $18.0 million of proceeds from secured credit facilities; repayments of $23.0 million on credit facilities and repayments of $12.5 million on financing arrangements. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.9 million for 2019, which consists of $14.0 million of proceeds from secured credit facilities and $25.6 million of proceeds from financing arrangements; $3.0 million payments of financing fees; $2.6 million of repayments of related party debt; $20.6 million repayments of credit facilities and repayments of $6.6 million on financing arrangements; $8.1 million of dividends paid on common stock and $4.7 million of dividends paid on non-controlling interests; the Company received $5.2 million from the non-controlling interest contribution.

Company Update

The Company announced it has received the resignations of two directors from its Board of Directors (“Board). Nam Trinh and Paul Hong, both long associated with the Company, have resigned effective March 10, 2021. The vacant seats will not be filled by the Board at the present time. Both Mr. Trinh and Mr. Hong are employees of Cartesian Capital Group.

Ed Coll, Pangaea’s Chief Executive Officer, commented; “We have known Cartesian, and Paul and Nam, since they first invested with us in 2008, well before our public listing in 2014. It has been an extraordinary relationship with their active involvement and support in all aspects of our business. Cartesian committed time, ideas, and capital to make Pangaea a leader in our industry, and a consistently profitable enterprise. We will miss their energy in leading us forward, their curiosity in constructively interrogating our plans, and their ideals, which we will try to emulate.” Mr. Coll added, “At this time, we will not replace the open board positions and our board will consist of seven highly qualified directors.”

Peter Yu, Managing Director of Cartesian Capital Group, commented; “Under Ed’s leadership, the Company not only weathered but thrived during 2020, maintaining profitability despite a global pandemic, expanding its distinctive ice business, and delivering for its clients around the world. Pangaea starts 2021 well-positioned and poised for growth thanks to the tireless efforts of Ed and his entire team.”

Source: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.