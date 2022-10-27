Pantheon Tankers Management “Sea Onyx” and “Sea Sapphire” delivered with DNV class

Two new suezmax tankers, ‘Sea Onyx’ and ‘Sea Sapphire’, were recently delivered to Pantheon Tankers Management Ltd, both registered with the Greek Flag, from New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, China.

The two tankers are the first vessels delivered in Greece built with the DNV notations Fuel Ready for Ammonia and LNG fuel (Fuel ready (Ammonia[D], LNG[D; MEc]) notation). In addition, both vessels are equipped with arrangements for controlling and limiting operational emissions and discharges (Clean notation), installations for the removal of SOx and reduction of NOx emissions, and certified in compliance with the MARPOL Tier III NOx emission requirements (ER(EGCS Open, SCR, TIER III notation).

“Environmental protection is a priority of Pantheon Tankers’ management as well as the decarbonization process of our fleets”, said Mr. Frangiskos Kanellakis, one of the Principals of Pantheon Tankers Management Ltd. “The suezmax tankers constructed at New Times Shipbuilding are classed with eco-friendly notations which exceed IMO requirements. Throughout the construction of these vessels, DNV’s input and extensive experience on such notations were of critical importance, especially in terms of the alternative fuel solutions.”

“Pantheon’s recent deliveries again show how Greek shipowners are front-runners in the global decarbonization marathon,” said Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Senior Vice President – Regional Manager SE Europe, Middle East & Africa, DNV Maritime. “We are very grateful for Pantheon’s continued trust in DNV and extremely pleased to welcome Sea Onyx and Sea Sapphire to the DNV class family. We wish them smooth sailing. With their investment in these modern tankers and embrace of DNV’s innovative notations, Pantheon is clearly demonstrating their intention to get out in front of environmental regulations. At DNV, we are always ready to put our expertise and experience to work, as our customers drive the sustainability of the maritime industry forward.”

Source: DNV GL