Papua New Guinea LNG export plant offers two cargoes for May, June

in Freight News 08/05/2018

Exxon Mobil’s Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered two cargoes for May and June, two industry sources said.

The cargoes are being offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for the second-half of May and first half of June, they said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak with media. Bids are due by May 9.

Energy companies do not typically comment on trade flows.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Joseph Radford)

