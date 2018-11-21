Paradip port aims to topple Deendayal Port, eyes top slot in cargo handling

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) aims to topple Deendayal Port Trust (erstwhile Kandla Port Trust) as the largest major port in cargo volumes by 2019-20. PPT is currently the second biggest port in cargo handling.

In last fiscal, PPT joined the exclusive club of ports in India- Deendayal Port and Mundra port by handling in excess of 100 million tonnes (mt) of cargo.

PPT had achieved an all-time high traffic throughput of 102.01 million tonne during 2017-18 as against previous year’s traffic of 88.95 mt, exhibiting a growth of 15 per cent.

“We have already handled 68 mt of cargo and aim to handle 112 million tonnes by March 2019. We will become number one port in cargo handling in the next financial year ”, said Rinkesh Roy, chairman, PPT at the recently held Make in Odisha conclave.

It may be noted that Paradip port has retained the second highest position in terms of cargo handled amongst all the major ports till the end of October, 2018.

PPT, in the current financial year (as on October 31) has handled 62.04 mt of cargo compared to 55.78 mt handled during the corresponding period of previous year. This marks an increase of 11.22 per cent over the traffic handled in the year-ago period.

The number of vessels handled by the port has recorded a growth of 13.05 per cent with the port handling 1126 ships in this fiscal (up to October 2018) as against 996 number of ships handled in the comparable period of 2017-18.

PPT handled 168 vessels in October 2018 as compared to 146 vessels in October, 2017.

“The port has already taken a slew of measures which has ensured improvement in productivity of ship day from 23,976 tonnes in 2017-18 to 24,849 tonnes for ship day in 2018-19 (up to October, 2018), witnessing a growth of 3.64 per cent and average turn-round-time (TRT) has improved from 82.12 hours in 2017-18 to 63.15 hours in 2018-19”, an official statement noted.

Source: Business Standard