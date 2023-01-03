Paradip Port clocked the highest-ever monthly cargo volume in December

In December 2022, the Paradip Port handled 12.6 million metric tonnes of cargo, the highest monthly cargo volume recorded by any major port in the nation. As of December 2022, PPA has handled 96.81 MMT of cargo, compared to 83.6 MMT over the same period in the prior fiscal year.

This year, the port implemented a number of system improvement initiatives that fueled the growth of 15.5% over the previous year. With a stunning 58.11% growth from the previous financial year, Coastal Thermal Coal Handling now accounts for around 31.56% of all cargo volume handled at the Port. Team PPA received praise for their outstanding performance from PPA Chairman Shri P.L. Haranadh.

“The New Year 2023 is going to augur well for the Port, as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself. The Port is poised to set all time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in current fiscal,” the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement on Monday.

With plans to even coastal ship thermal coal to power plants in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, Paradip Port is quickly becoming one of the nation’s major coastal shipping hubs.

On December 14, 2022, Paradip Port handled the most metric tonnes of cargo ever in a single day, setting a new record of 6,49,730 Metric Tonnes. “This is to be noted that after dredging of northern dock, recently, Paradip Port had successfully berthed MV Golden Barnet, a Cape vessel of 16.20 mtr draft carrying 1,46,554 Tonnes of Coking Coal at KICT Berth. As the Port Is vying for the coveted 125 MMT Cargo Handling mark in the current fiscal, it urges the Stakeholders to take advantage of Cape handling facilities in Paradip Port to achieve better efficiency and economies of scale,” said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Source: Livemint