Parana River Low Waters

Our listed correspondent in Argentina, Pandi Liquidadores SRL, have provided us with an update on the historically low waters observed on the Parana River, which continues to remain critical.

Due to the low levels, the Coast Guard have issued a new warning stressing the importance of complying with the daily maximum permissible sailing draft and the mandatory UKC of 0.6 meters that should be kept at all times.

Masters are recommended to carry out the following measures:

·Discuss their navigational plan with the pilots before proceeding, as well as providing all necessary information related to ship’s manoeuvrability; and

·Obtain information from the pilots on the relevant regulation within the area to be transited, including specific speed limits and to bear in mind, at all times, the ship’s squat effect in restricted waters.

These low water levels are expected to continue in the coming weeks with the forecast issued by the National Institute for the Water (INA) stating that the levels by mid-May have an projected medium of +0.85m in the port of Rosario, which is abnormally low compared to the historical average for the period being +3.58m.

