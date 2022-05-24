Parties Conclude MoU with City of Yokohama for Acceptance of Ammonia-Fueled Tugboat Contributing to the Realization of a Carbon Neutral Society from the Port of Yokohama

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd., and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) (i.e., “the Parties”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City of Yokohama for the acceptance of an ammonia-fueled tugboat (A-Tug) at the port of Yokohama.

The conclusion of this MoU is part of the Green Innovation Fund project within Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for the development of vessels equipped with a domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine, adopted in October 2021 for NYK Line and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd.*

The MoU includes the following:

(1) Realization of smooth acceptance of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

(2) Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

(3) PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load

(4) Other matters related to the business of the parties

City of Yokohama is pursuing decarbonization at its port as the city works to realize a carbon neutral port.**

The parties will work in collaboration with City of Yokohama toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug (scheduled for fiscal 2024), promptly welcome environment-friendly vessels, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society from the port of Yokohama.

* Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a cooperating organization for NYK Line and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. ClassNK is not subsidized by NEDO.

** Reducing port GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to zero through sophisticated port functions that realize decarbonization, together with the mass import, storage, and utilization of next-generation energy such as ammonia and hydrogen.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha