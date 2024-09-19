Partners agree continuation of landmark collaboration for ammonia dual-fuel container ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which now includes the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), to enhance the design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an 8200 TEU container ship.

The MOU was signed at LR’s Container Ship Forum at SMM in Hamburg on 5 September.

The agreement is a continuation of a joint development project, which started in May 2023, aimed to further develop the technical and operational feasibility of ammonia fuel for the 8200 TEU SDARI design under construction in China.

This second phase looks to adopt the upcoming interim guidelines from the IMO for ammonia as fuel, due later this month, to enhance and mature the design.

Under the first MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents were developed for an ammonia fuel variant of SDARI’s twin island 8200 TEU container ship design, a process that was augmented by a rigorous multi-stakeholder Risk Based Certification approach, covering all elements of the design and intended operational profile of the vessel.

For this next project phase, SDARI will prepare the consolidated specifications and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, while LR and LISCR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN-ES have delivered data for SDARI to carry out design of the engine room and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.

Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuilding, MSC said: “We are pleased to continue our strong working relationship in this important project to develop and test the feasibility of an ammonia fueled containership. MSC is committed to sustainability and exploring different alternative fuel options and if they can be safely adopted and the impact they will have on vessel operation.”

Zhou Zhiyong, VP of SDARI, said: “We are delighted that we have the opportunity to continue this exciting project, which is so important to assess the risks and opportunities of using zero carbon fuels like ammonia and for sharing these learnings across the maritime supply chain.”

Bjarne Foldager, Head of 2-stroke, MAN Energy Solutions said: “To achieve our industry’s decarbonisation goals, it’s essential that we thoroughly evaluate all fuel alternatives. Engaging in this collaboration supports our strategic goal of delivering decarbonisation solutions to our valued partners and reinforces the industry’s commitment to cutting emissions.”

Nick Gross, Container Ship Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register said: “It’s fantastic to see the project team and scope expand with the addition of LISCR, enabling us to build on the good work already done.

“Leveraging our collective expertise and using LR’s extensive experience in certifying ammonia powered designs, this project is making significant steps forward to achieving a sustainable containership network and ocean supply chain.”

Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Liberian Registry, said: “The Liberian Registry is proud to join this project with likeminded forward looking industry leaders in our joint pursuit for solutions to reach net zero GHG emissions for international shipping. Ammonia is one of the fuels that can achieve this ambitious target, and by properly addressing the safety challenges of ammonia fuel this project provides promising prospects for the container ship segment.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register