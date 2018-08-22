Partnership: China Merchants Group＆China National Nuclear Corporation

On August 20, 2018 local time, China Merchants Group(CMG) signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group). CMG Director and Group President Fu Gangfeng signs the agreement with Sinopec Group Executive Vice President Li Yunpeng, under the witness of CMG Chairman Li Jianhong, Executive Vice President Wang Hong and Sinopec Group Chairman Dai Houliang, Executive Vice President Ling Yiqun.

Before the signature ceremony, two sides have a communication-friendly meeting. Under the terms of the agreement, China Merchants Group and China Petrochemical Corporation will fully play its respective advantages with cooperation of energy transportation, product supply and marketing, comprehensive logistics, ocean engineering equipment, e-commerce platform, financial services and etc..



Source: China Merchants Group(CMG)