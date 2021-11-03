Passenger Maritime Link between Cyprus and Greece: Intention to launch a European tender- Open Consultation

The Shipping Deputy Ministry has formally announced the intention to launch a European tender procedure for the establishment of the Passenger Maritime Link between Cyprus and Greece in accordance with the European Union rules governing a Service of General Economic Interest on the e-procurement website.

The aforementioned document constitutes a consultation with interested economic operators who are invited to submit their suggestions and comments on the draft terms of the tender by Friday 12 November 2021. Such suggestions and comments will be evaluated and taken into account in the final formulation of the tender documents which is expected to launch towards the end of November, and will be open until the end of January 2022.

Vassilios Demetriades, Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister, said: “Cyprus is a significant maritime nation with strong European links. We believe that reviving the ferry connection will help us to continue building our relationship with the rest of the Mediterranean and welcome the opportunity to expanding the ferry link to a third neighboring country beyond Greece too. We also recognize that there will be higher demand during the summer season and, therefore, will consider a seasonal ferry connection to encourage a broader range of applicants for this tender. We believe this link will be hugely advantageous to the region as a whole, and look forward to reviewing the tenders in the new year.

“We are also pleased to confirm that there will be a significant national subsidy of €5m per year plus specific provisions for fuel price adjustments to support the service and we welcome all potential operators to submit comments to the draft tender conditions by Friday 12 November 2021 on the e-procurement website.”

Source: Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry