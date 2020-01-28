Passenger Vessel Operators Select IMTRA

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today that in 2019 multiple passenger vessels selected IMTRA equipment for new builds and retrofits.

The Chebeague Ferry Independence was launched in July 2019 and put into service in January 2020. Builders Washburn and Doughty, from East Boothbay, Maine chose IMTRA for the vessel’s Side-Power thruster system. Chebeague Transportation Company has been transporting passengers, vehicles and freight from Yarmouth, Maine to Chebeague Island, Maine for decades.

IMTRA partnered with Blount Boats for several new builds. The Governors Island ferry serves 400 passengers per trip between Lower Manhattan, New York and Governors Island, New York. They have selected IMTRA for deck lights and a custom wiper system engineered by IMTRA. The Isle of Fire, for Fire Island Ferries, also added deck lights and wipers by IMTRA. The vessel carries a total of 400 passengers.

The South Ferry Company commissioned the 101-foot long, 40-foot wide double-ended ferry, Southern Cross with IMTRA searchlights, interior lights, deck lights, wipers and navigation lights. IMTRA’s team worked with the builders to provide a full custom lighting plan for optimal illumination. South Ferry Company has been providing transportation between Shelter Island and North Haven, New York, on Long Island’s southern tip since the 1700’s.

Since 1955, Maid of the Mist has had boats in the Niagara River; bringing millions of visitors up close and personal with Niagara Falls. Maid of the Mist is currently approaching the final stages of construction on their brand new, battery-powered electric boats that will become their full-time zero emissions vessels next season. Maid of the Mist 8 and 9 will include wipers, interior lighting and deck lighting from IMTRA.

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) launched several new 445-passenger ferries into the San Francisco Bay Ferry fleet. The vessels are high-speed, high-capacity ferries that will primarily serve North Bay routes. WETA selected IMTRA to supply navigation lights, shades and searchlights.

“High capacity passenger vessels require the most rugged and reliable equipment in the industry,” said Alex Larsen, vice president of Commercial Sales, IMTRA. “With demanding timelines, unforgiving conditions and the safety of passengers a priority, it is an honor that ferry operators have trusted IMTRA to provide top-of-the-line equipment for their vessels. We are proud to have been involved in these projects and look forward to partnering with additional ferry builders and operators in 2020 and beyond.”

Source: IMTRA