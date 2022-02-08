Patenga Container Terminal ready to begin operation in June

The newly built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) in Chattogram is set to start its operation in June, said Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan.

“After the opening of the terminal, it’ll be possible to handle 145 million TEUs containers in a year,” he said.

Shahjahan revealed the information while talking at a views-exchange meeting with Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata and a BGMEA delegation at Chattogram Port Building on Sunday, reports UNB.

“At present, Chattogram Port has the capacity to contain 50,000 TEUs containers. Now there are 39,000 TEUS containers at the port. Once the Bay Terminal and Patenga Terminal are opened, it’ll help enhance the capacity of the port,” he said.

Italian Ambassador to Dhaka Enrico Nunziata said, “Bangladeshi products are popular in Italy and a ship was launched on the Italy-Bangladesh route which creates huge opportunities to enhance trade between the two countries. Hope, the trade relations between the two countries will be strengthened further.”

BGMEA President Faruk Hasan said BGMEA has been working relentlessly for the development of the garment sector as Bangladesh’s apparel has a demand in different countries due to its design and quality. “We ope the sector will grow further with our united efforts.”

Source: Financial Express