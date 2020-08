In April, ABS published Setting the Course to Low Carbon Shipping: Pathways to Sustainable Shipping which provides the latest trends and projections on carbon-reduction strategies for shipping as the industry looks to meet decarbonization ambitions. It examines new fuels, technologies and operational measures and matches that with forecasts for the world’s key trade lanes to envision what shipping may look like in 2030 and 2050.

Source: ABS