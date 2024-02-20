Pavilion Energy Concludes First Ship-To-Ship LNG Bunkering Operation To Rio Tinto In Singapore

Pavilion Energy has successfully deployed the newbuild LNG Bunker Vessel Brassavola for her maiden Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation, delivering 1970 metric tonnes of LNG to Rio Tinto chartered dual-fueled bulk carrier Mount Api. This follows the recent delivery of Brassavola to Pavilion Energy two weeks ago.

Equipped with dual-fuel engines, the Singapore-built Brassavola – also the nation’s first Membrane LNG Bunker Vessel – boasts superior loading and bunkering rate of up to 2,000m³ per hour, offering customers higher operational efficiency and faster bunkering turnover.

Conducted in the port of Singapore, the operation marks a pivotal moment in Pavilion Energy’s commitment to advance the maritime sector’s decarbonisation goals.

Mr. Malcolm Lim, Division Head of Singapore Hub at Pavilion Energy, said, “The steady developments of our LNG bunkering solutions from truck operations to our Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering activities today is a testament of the strong operational expertise of our team. Brassavola will play a key role in our efforts to promote environmental stewardship. Already, we are seeing a healthy demand from customers to deploy the vessel, signalling the significance and continued viability of LNG as a transition marine fuel. We value the trust that Rio Tinto has placed in us on Brassavola’s maiden LNG bunkering operation to support their decarbonisation ambitions.”

Brassavola is chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. It was built by Seatrium Limited and delivered last month-end to owner Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL).

Following this first undertaking, Pavilion Energy expects Brassavola to continue stepping up operations to actively meet customers’ rising demand for cleaner marine fuel. This will be supplemented by the company’s global LNG bunker supply partner networks in Europe and China to bring ease and efficiency in bunkering solutions to customers.

Pavilion Energy has been playing an active role in contributing towards Singapore’s development of a burgeoning LNG bunkering ecosystem. After attaining its LNG Bunker Supplier Licence in 2016, it has since bunkered more than 280 truck loads of LNG with no incidents to date.

This latest STS bunkering operation also comes shortly after Pavilion Energy’s inaugural STS LNG bunkering operation in China last August to a LNG-powered VLCC. It had marked the company’s first foray in supplying LNG bunkering solutions abroad.

Source: Pavilion Energy