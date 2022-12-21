PaxOcean and GTT Sign Technical Service Agreement

PaxOcean has signed a technical service agreement with French LNG containment specialist GTT. The agreement will enable PaxOcean to expand its repair scope by providing membrane tank maintenance and servicing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to be repaired in PaxOcean Batam, Indonesia.

Prior to the signing, GTT performed two audits to ensure that the yard could meet the necessary requirements for the highest standard of safety and quality control for a good dry-docking operation and PaxOcean’s proven capability of undertaking the repairs and conversion of a membrane type LNG carrier. The shipyard will also benefit from a dedicated training of its personnel and advisory services for the preparation of each maintenance operation.

“This agreement is part of our continuous efforts in providing one-stop solutions with full-fledged support which are tailored to meet our customers’ business requirements,” said Mr. Tan Thai Yong, MD & CEO of PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd.

“We are delighted to support our partner PaxOcean in the repair and maintenance of LNG carriers equipped with GTT membrane technology. Our teams will provide the training best suited to GTT’s security and excellence requirements, thus contributing to the added value of PaxOcean’s services for its customers in Asia-Pacific” said Mr Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT Group.

Facilities at PaxOcean Batam yards include five floating docks, with the largest dock measuring 300 meters by 59 meters that can accommodate vessels up to Suezmax category, Capesize Bulk Carriers, and LNG Carriers up to 145,000cu.m capacity. Amongst the workshops is a cryogenic complex fitted to handle repairs of LNG carrier cargo-handling equipment and fittings.

Source: PaxOcean