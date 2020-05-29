Payment term for sea port dues remains 30 days for the time being

As you are probably aware, the regular payment term for sea port dues is 15 days (or 8 days if you have not authorised direct debit). This payment term was previously extended to 30 days: a temporary relaxation ending on 31 May 2020.

This arrangement was introduced by the Port of Rotterdam Authority following consultation with the Association of Rotterdam Shipbrokers and Agents (VRC) and Deltalinqs, to help companies maintain their cash position during the Covid-19 crisis. This arrangement has proven effective and helpful in these uncertain times. For this reason, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has decided, in part at the request of Deltalinqs and the VRC, to extend the 30-day payment arrangement until 1 October 2020. Once the economic situation has returned further to normal, we will reintroduce the regular payment term of 15 (or 8) days rather than 30 days as of 1 October 2020.

Source: Port of Rotterdam