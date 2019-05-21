PBOC : Will Soon Again Issue Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong

The People’s Bank of China said it would soon again issue central bank bills in Hong Kong, a measure widely seen as an effort to curb speculative offshore selling of the yuan.

The PBOC made the announcement Tuesday on its account on a Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, without offering further details on the size or timing of the issuance.

Last week, the PBOC issued a combined 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) in central bank bills in Hong Kong, reflecting Beijing’s determination to support its currency. The yuan has recently been under renewed pressure as trade tensions with the U.S. have flared. The issuance of the bills can soak up yuan, thus making short-selling of the currency less attractive to investors.

Pan Gongsheng, China’s foreign-exchange regulator chief, said Sunday that Beijing would implement necessary measures in response to forex-market fluctuations. He also said China would keep the yuan stable at a reasonable level.

Source: Dow Jones